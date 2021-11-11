Telangana

14 charge-sheets filed in drunken driving cases

The Punjagutta traffic police filed 14 charge-sheets against 14 persons who were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, before the IV Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Nampally.

The court has awarded punishment to 12 persons with a fine of ₹ 10,500 for being caught for the first time while driving the vehicles after consuming alcohol. A person was sentenced to five days imprisonment with a fine of ₹ 10,500, while another person got 12 days imprisonment with ₹ 16,500 fine for getting caught for the second time.

“Do not drive the vehicles under the influence of alcohol and those convicted in drunken driving may face difficulties in getting government jobs, passport and VISA clearance,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and In-charge Addl. CP (Traffic) D.S. Chauhan said.


