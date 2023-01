January 21, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Balanagar DCP G. Sandeep along with Krishna Yedula of SCSC and officials from Vestro Solvents on Saturday flagged off the 13th SHE shuttle service in Cyberabad police limits.

The service will cater to the transportation needs of women working in the pharma and manufacturing zone in Jeedimetla and Balanagar IDA. It will run between Balanagar and Bowenpally via Dhulapally.

Mr. Sandeep said the SHE shuttle will ensure safe transportation for working women in the route.