1,391 kg manja worth ₹28 lakh seized

January 11, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In view of the restrictions on the use of synthetic manja for flying kites during Sankranti, the Forest department has informed through a press note that a total of 1,391 kg of the banned product valued at ₹28 lakh has been seized so far.

Five to six mobile parties have been constituted to go around shops to ensure that synthetic manja is not being sold, the note said.

In coordination with other departments such as Police, GHMC, Pollution Control Board, NGOs and wildlife conservationists, the Forest department is carrying out a publicity campaign against manja, explaining its harmful effects, it said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had, through its orders in 2017, banned synthetic or glass coated manja for flying kites.

Whistle-blowers may report to the Forest department on the helpline numbers, 1800-425-5364 or 040-2323-1440.