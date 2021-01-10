13,900 people in TS to get vaccine on Jan 16

HYDERABAD

10 January 2021 00:28 IST

I’ll take the first dose, says Eatala Rajender

Around 13,900 people in Telangana would receive vaccine against COVID-19 on the first day of the much awaited COVID-19 immunisation drive which is set to be rolled out from January 16. The State’s Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with staff in two vaccine centres in the State on January 16.

Mr Rajender said that he would take the first vaccine dose. However, officials from the State Health department have mentioned on multiple occasions earlier that the priority will be given to healthcare workers, front line workers from other departments such as municipality, people above 50 years of age, and those under 50 years with co-morbidities.

List of beneficiaries from Health and other departments is being fed into COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN). General population can self-register in Co-WIN. However, the Co-WIN app or website did not go live till Saturday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

A few hours after Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced-on Saturday- that the drive will kick off from January 16, the State Health department officials participated in a meeting with the Ministry’s officials.

Around 1200 vaccination centres in the State were identified in the State. On the first day, the vaccines will be given in 139 centres. “There will be two to three centres in each district, and more centres in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC),” the State Health Minister said.

Till date, at least two dry runs of the vaccination programme were held in the State. Officials have been anticipating that the drive will roll out from next week. A few of them and staff heaved sigh of relief that it will begin after Sankranti.

The vaccine doses were not received till Saturday evening. Officials said that they have made preparations to store the vaccine. They said that temperature in walk-in coolers at State Health campus were set at two degrees indicating readiness to store the vials.