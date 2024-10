The enforcement personnel of the Revenue department on Saturday seized 139 quintals of rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) from a van at Kundanpally in Anthergaon mandal of Peddapalli district. The rice is worth around ₹12 lakh. A case has been registered against three persons, including one identified as N. Jitendra, under Section 6 (a) of the Essential Commodities Act. Further investigation is under way.

