13.74 per cent population poor in Telangana

Huge drop in poverty of drinking water in State by over 24 per cent

The first multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI) released by NITI Aayog on Friday has said that 13.74 per cent of population in Telangana is multi-dimensionally poor.

A significant disclosure by the index was a huge drop in poverty of drinking water in the State by over 24 per cent which was obviously aided by the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha programme of providing potable water to every household.

The poverty was measured by 12 parameters i.e. nutrition, child-adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water electricity, housing, assets and bank accounts. It was measured against round four estimates of National Family Health Survey in 2015-16 and provisional estimates of round five in 2019-20. The survey was a multi-round project conducted in a representative sample of households.

Disclosing the percentage of population deprived in the 12 parameters, the MPI pointed out that the deprivation parameter wise in 2019-20 was : nutrition - 31.10 per cent; child-adolescent mortality - 1.38; maternal health - 10.87; years of schooling - 15.84; school attendance - 2.10 and electricity - 0.4 per cent.

In respect of cooking fuel, the poverty rate dropped from 31.66 per cent in 2015-16 to 7.80 in 2019-20; sanitation from 49.37 to 21.80; drinking water from 27.81 to 3.30, housing from 25.53 to 19.30 and bank accounts from 7.45 to 3.90.

The percentage of population who are multi-dimensionally poor in each district was (figures as per old districts) : Adilabad - 27.43; Mahabubnagar - 26.11; Nizamabad - 21.44; Medak - 17.9; Nalgonda - 15.3; Khammam - 13.75; Warangal - 12.45; Karimnagar - 19.20; Rangareddy - 5.83 and Hyderabad - 4.27.

Interestingly, the NITI Aayog’s index for sustainable development goals had put Telangana in the sixth place in June last. The SDG index evaluated the progress of states and Union Territories on social, economic and environmental criteria and is released every year by NITI Aayog. Experts then pointed out that the state had actually progressed well in reaching its targets.

True to its image, now, in the MPI the State was eighteenth in terms of percentage of population who are multi-dimensionally poor. Andhra Pradesh was in the 20th position.