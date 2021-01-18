13,666 receive COVID vaccine

HYDERABAD

18 January 2021 21:24 IST

Healthcare worker develops giddiness a day after vaccination, hospitalised

On the second day of COVID-19 vaccination drive, 82% of the targeted beneficiaries were immunised across 335 session sites in Telangana. The State Health department officials planned to vaccinate 16,750 healthcare workers from the State and Central government departments on Monday. Out of them, 13,666 were given the jab.

State’s Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that 15 cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported on Monday. “All are stable,” he said.

The vaccination drive was launched on Saturday. On the first day, 3,962 healthcare workers were vaccinated and 11 mild AEFI were reported. While 30 healthcare workers per session site were listed as beneficiaries on Saturday, the number was increased to 50 on Monday. And from Tuesday, the beneficiaries per site would be 100.

A 29 year old woman who got first dose of COVID vaccine on day one of the immunisation drive was admitted at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, on Monday evening after she complained of vomiting, giddiness and general weakness since Sunday. The healthcare worker, Naveena, was vaccinated at a health centre in Uppal on Saturday afternoon.

“Doctors who are on special duty for this vaccine reactions (AEFI Committee) have examined her. Her temperature, pulse, BP, are normal. Oxygen saturation is 100% on room air (without oxygen). She is stable at present,” stated the hospital’s superintendent M Raja Rao. Doctors are closely monitoring her.

In another case, an anganwadi worker who underwent the immunisation at Shapoornagar Government Hospital, Quthbullapur, on Monday was sent to Government Area Hospital in Malkajgiri for observation after she complained of giddiness. Officials said that her condition is stable.