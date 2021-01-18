13,666 receive COVID vaccine

On the second day of COVID-19 vaccination drive, 82% of the targeted beneficiaries were immunised across 335 session sites in Telangana. The State Health department officials planned to vaccinate 16,750 healthcare workers from the State and Central government departments on Monday. Out of them, 13,666 were given the jab.

The State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that 15 cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported on Monday. “All are stable,” he said.

The vaccination drive was launched on Saturday. On the first day, 3,962 healthcare workers were vaccinated and 11 mild AEFI were reported. While 30 healthcare workers per session site were listed as beneficiaries on Saturday, the number was increased to 50 on Monday. And from Tuesday, the beneficiaries per site would be 100.