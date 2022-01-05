1.36 lakh voters aged 18-19 added to electors’ list

HYDERABAD

05 January 2022 21:25 IST

The State has witnessed entry of 1.36 lakh new voters in the age group of 18 to 19 last year.

The strength of electors now stands at 3.03 crore, comprising 1.52 crore men and 1.50 crore women. Interestingly, the strength of male voters has been more after the Special Summary Revision conducted since November unlike the previous years when female voters’ number was higher.

According to the final reports of SSR 2022, released by Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goyal, the voter strength in the State at the end of SSR 2021 was 3.01 crore.

Close to two lakh new voters were added during the continuous updation programme from January 15 to November 1, taking the total electors to 3.03 crore at the time of publication of draft electoral rolls, and 2.27 lakh new voters were added between November 1 and January 5 while 2.26 lakh were deleted after verification, taking the total number to 3,03,56,894.

Among these, 14,566 were service voters, 2,739 NRIs and 1,735 third gender. The State has 119 Assembly constituencies with 34,867 polling stations spread over 19,314 locations, according to SSR 2022.