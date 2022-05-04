135 tractor-loads of fodder donated to 11 goshalas

To meet the food requirements of cows in various goshalas (cowsheds) during this harsh summer, several farmers from Sattupalli Assembly constituency led by MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah donated nearly 135 tractor-loads of fodder to as many as 11 cowsheds in and around Khammam town on Wednesday.

Mr. Venkata Veeraiah formally flagged off the convoy of tractors laden with fodder in the mandal headquarters town of Thallada on Wednesday morning. The programme was organised on the occasion of the wedding anniversary of Mr. Venkata Veeraiah, sources said.

The tractor-trolleys carrying dry fodder reached Khammam town later in the day. The fodder was handed over to the organisers of several goshalas at a programme held under the aegis of Mr. Venkata Veeraiah at Tekulapalli nursery in the town.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and others were present.