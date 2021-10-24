Telangana

135 COVID cases detected, 26,842 samples tested

The daily COVID-19 case load has dropped to 135 on Sunday, as only 26,842 samples were tested. Usually, around 30,000-40,000 samples are tested. One more COVID patient died on Sunday.

The fresh cases include 64 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and 11 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in 12 districts.

From March 2, 2020 to October 24, 2021, 2.73 crore samples were tested and 6,70,274 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 3,950 were active cases, 6,62,377 have recovered, and 3,947 have died.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2021 9:01:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/135-covid-cases-detected-26842-samples-tested/article37152600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY