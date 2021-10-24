135 COVID cases detected, 26,842 samples tested

The daily COVID-19 case load has dropped to 135 on Sunday, as only 26,842 samples were tested. Usually, around 30,000-40,000 samples are tested. One more COVID patient died on Sunday.

The fresh cases include 64 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and 11 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in 12 districts.

From March 2, 2020 to October 24, 2021, 2.73 crore samples were tested and 6,70,274 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 3,950 were active cases, 6,62,377 have recovered, and 3,947 have died.