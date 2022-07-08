₹134.46 crore sanctioned for STPs at govt. hospitals

Twenty State-run hospitals, including Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital, will soon have their own sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Nearly five months after the long-pending requirement of STPs gained momentum, secretary to government S.A.M. Rizvi, in a copy of proceedings dated July 5, said that the government has sanctioned ₹134.46 crore for the construction of STPs on hybrid annuity model (HAM), including operation and maintenance with a concession period of 10 years.

“Out of the sanctioned amount, ₹52.59 crore shall be taken from the funds sanctioned by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board,” the GO copy read. The managing director of Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation shall take further action accordingly.

Other hospitals where STPs would be constructed are Medical College Siddipet, MNJIO RCC, Hyderabad, Niloufer Hospital, RIMS, Adilabad, hospitals in Karimnagar and Khammam, and GGH in Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Jagtial, Ramagundam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Nagarkurnool.