13,300 dignity houses will be distributed during second phase of 2-BHK scheme from Sept. 21, says KTR

September 08, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Hyderabad

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said that 13,300 dignity houses will be distributed in the second phase of 2-BHK scheme, beginning from September 21, adding that 11,700 double bedroom houses were successfully allocated during the first phase.

At a review meeting on double bedroom dignity housing with Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabita Indra Reddy, Mohd. Mahmood Ali and Malla Reddy, city MLAs, MLCs, and District Collectors from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal, on Friday, he said that Telangana takes pride in the scheme and the initiative of constructing a 560-square foot house was unmatched by any other State. Each house valued at about ₹50 lakh is allotted free of cost to the underprivileged in Hyderabad, he said.

Mr. Rama Rao said that the total cost of the one lakh 2-BHK units, being constructed in Hyderabad, was ₹9,100 crore but its market value was more than ₹50,000 crore, he said.

The Minister highlighted that these houses were being allocated to deserving beneficiaries and officials were maintaining complete transparency in the process. Neither MLAs nor other public representatives have a say in the process, which involves computer-based draws executed transparently in the presence of the media, he said.

He also issued a stern warning against any possible irregularities, emphasising that the full accountability lies with the authorities concerned.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme soon

The much-awaited Gruha Lakshmi scheme is set to be implemented soon. In a significant move, based on suggestions from Ministers, potential changes to the scheme for the GHMC area are under consideration by the Chief Minister, he said. The government will soon release detailed guidelines about notary properties in the city, he said.

The Minister also said that the process of regularisation of house plots under GOs 58 and 59 has brought the much-needed relief to people in the city. He said that the government was gearing up to clear encroachments on the bank of the Musi and also allocate 2-BHK houses to the poor living in these areas.