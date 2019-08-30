133 rowdy-sheeters’ names removed in Warangal

In a kind gesture, the city police removed the names of 133 rowdy-sheeters from a list at a special camp organised on Thursday.

City Police Commissioner V. Ravinder deleted the names so that they can lead a normal life and be responsible citizens.

“They have the right to have a family life and not indulge in illegal activities any more. They should also help the city police in maintaining law and order,” he said.

Mr. Ravinder said that there were over 783 rowdy-sheets in the city. During the last one year, 28 persons were booked for resorting to illegal activities.

“One must know that one cannot achieve anything through violence. There are ways to redress grievances no matter how serious they are. The law will not spare anyone. Police will act tough and arrest the culprits,” the Commissioner warned.

“The removal of names from rowdy-sheets, though a cumbersome procedure, is a one-time measure to help those who have shown good behaviour over the years. Thus, they are exempted from frequent visits to police stations and preventive arrests. The respective assistant commissioners of police were asked to identify those with good behaviour and recommend their names for removal,” he added.

DCPs K. Nagaraju, Srinivasa Reddy and Narasimha were present.