130 stolen phones worth ₹20 lakh recovered, handed back to owners

Published - August 23, 2024 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Medchal Crime Team recovered 130 stolen mobile phones in 30 days using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The recovered mobile phones, said to be worth over ₹20 lakh, were unlocked and handed over to their respective owners on Friday.

The recovered devices included 35 smart phones from Dundigal, 32 from Petbasheerabad, 20 from Alwal and Medchal each, 15 from Suraram and eight from Shamirpet.  

“Thieves are relentless, so police must be persistent in recovery efforts. Despite many people being educated, they are hardly aware of the steps to be taken to prevent stolen mobiles from being misused,” said Medchal DCP N. Koti Reddy.  

