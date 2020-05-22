130 quintals of PDS rice seized, two held

The Karimnagar police with the seized PDS rice and the vehicle on Friday. | Photo Credit: Byarrangement

KARIMNAGAR

22 May 2020 21:43 IST

It was set to be transported to Maharashtra

The Ramadugu police have arrested two persons and seized 130 quintals of PDS rice that was being illegally transported to Maharashtra on Friday. On credible information, the special police teams raided the Budagajangala colony in Ramadugu mandal and seized the PDS rice and arrested van driver P Mahesh (27) and trader P. Gangadhar. Van owner Pullaiah was absconding. The Ramadugu police have registered a case and investigating. Advertising Advertising

