130 quintals of PDS rice seized, two held
Updated: 22 May 2020 21:43 IST
It was set to be transported to Maharashtra
The Ramadugu police have arrested two persons and seized 130 quintals of PDS rice that was being illegally transported to Maharashtra on Friday. On credible information, the special police teams raided the Budagajangala colony in Ramadugu mandal and seized the PDS rice and arrested van driver P Mahesh (27) and trader P. Gangadhar. Van owner Pullaiah was absconding. The Ramadugu police have registered a case and investigating.
