130 fresh COVID cases take active count to 982

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana recorded another 130 COVID cases, taking the active caseload to 982 for 11,127 tests conducted and the results of 400 more samples are awaited on Thursday. This is a slight drop from 152 cases, recorded the previous day for 1,280 tests conducted.

The official bulletin of the Director of Public Health stated that 79 of the total cases are from the capital region – Hyderabad 58, Rangareddy 12, Medchal-Malkajgiri six, and Sangareddy three. Khammam recorded six cases and five cases each have been reported from Yadadri-Bhongir and Narayanpet.

About 10 districts did not report a single case while just one case was reported from Siddipet, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagityal, Jangoan, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cumulative number of those infected since March 2020 has reached about 8.36 lakh and those recovered to 8.31 lakh with fresh 159 recoveries. The official death count remains at 4,111.

Vaccine

Another 2,97 lakh doses have been administered including 2.87 lakh of precaution dose, second dose of 7,865 and first dose of 2,461. With this the deficit numbers are 1.92 crore for precaution dose (76 lakh administered), 10.59 lakh for second dose (3.14 crore) and 3,033 for first dose (3.24 crore)

The bulletin advised patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without COVID positive report to approach any notified Government hospital where for testing and treatment. It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against COVID, including wearing a face mask and maintain physical distance. The call centre for helpline and any grievances is ‘104’ and for complaints against private hospitals – contact on whatsapp - 9030227324