13 organs harvested from two brain-dead men donated to needy patients

A total of 13 organs were harvested from two brain-dead men on July 5 and donated to patients in need through the State government’s Jeevandan programme. The organs included four kidneys, four corneas, two livers, two hearts, and one lung. The donors were 39-year-old T. Narsing Rao from Secunderabad and 36-year-old Sirikonda from Warangal.

Narsing Rao, a farmer, suffered a fall from his two-wheeler due to dizziness on June 28. He was rushed to Kamineni Hospital LB Nagar, where doctors treated him in the emergency room. After six days without a response, he was declared brain-dead on the morning of July 5. Narsing is survived by his wife and three children.

Sirikonda, a lab technician at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, had an accident on June 27 when his bike skidded on the road due to rain, resulting in severe injuries. He was shifted to Yashoda Hospital Secunderabad, where doctors observed him for nine days without noting any improvement. He was declared brain-dead on the evening of July 5. Sirikonda is survived by his wife and two children.

After both men were diagnosed as brain-dead, Jeevandan coordinators provided grief counselling to their families, explaining the significance of organ donation. Inspired by this, the wives of the two men consented to donate the organs of their respective husbands.