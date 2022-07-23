13 new mandals formed in 9 districts

Reorganisation taken up in tune with aspirations of people

The State government has carved out 13 more mandals in nine districts in tune with the aspirations of people of the areas, local needs and assurance given to local leaders by Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Orders on further reorganisation of mandals were issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar late on Friday. The formation of new mandals would take the total from the existing 594 to 607.

The newly formed mandals are: Gundumal and Kothapalle in Narayanpet district, Dudyal in Vikarabad, Koukuntla in Mahabubnagar, Aloor, Donkeshwar and Saloora in Nizamabad, Seerole in Mahabubabad, Gattupalli in Nalgonda, Nizampet in Sangareddy, Dongli in Kamareddy, Endapally and Bheemaram in Jagtial district.