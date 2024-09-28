13 more critical locations identified for electric pole relocation in Cyberabad

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has identified 13 additional locations where electric pole shifting is required to ease traffic congestion. These poles are either located in the middle of roads or along busy traffic routes and leading to congestion and accidents in the IT hub of the city. Among the locations identified for pole-shifting are Srinivasa Steel junction (Tulasinagar junction) and JNTU junction in KPHB, N-Convention to Yashoda Hospital stretch in Madhapur, Kanajiguda to Mangapuram Colony stretch, Bachupally to Mallampet road and Alwyn junction in Miyapur.

Other areas identified by the police include Kukatpally police station to JNTU stretch, Gulmohar Park junction in RC Puram, Pillar number 294 Shivarampally in Rajendranagar and Gowlidoddi to Gopanpally stretch in Gachibowli.

This comes after the traffic police relocated 30 live electric poles along the JNTU -Yashoda Hospital ROB service road on September 26 during the inspection conducted by the officials from traffic police officials, GHMC, Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and Town Planning. Explaining the procedure, Cyberabad Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D. Joel Davis said locations are identified based on the congestion study conducted by the traffic police officials, which are then sent to TGSPDCL.

“The line clearance is planned to ensure there are no disruptions for general public. TGSPDCL officials erect parallel poles further behind the already installed ones and switch the electricity supply. Once done, the old poles are removed, and the road is cleared,” he explained.

According to Mr. Davis, around 300 electric poles have been relocated in the last eight months, leading to significant improvements in traffic flow and road safety in areas, including NSL Divyasree, Rolling Hills, Gachibowli Radisson Hotel, Gachibowli to Botanical Garden and Cyber Towers to Yashoda Hospitals.

The process will continue as new locations are identified in the coming months, the official added.

