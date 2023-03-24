13 migrant labourers from Odisha rescued from a brick kiln

March 24, 2023 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - JAGTIAL

As many as 13 migrant labourers including four minors from Odisha were rescued by the CID sleuths along with the Labour Department and police officials from a brick kiln at Potharam village in Mallial mandal of Jagtial district on Thursday.

As per the instructions of the Additional DGP, CID, Telangana, Mahesh Bhagwat, a team of CID personnel led by DSP, CID, Karimnagar region, Ch Srinivas rescued a total of 13 migrant workers hailing from Balangir district in Odisha.

They were sent to their native village in Odisha as per their wish, a press release said.