13 file nominations from Karimnagar LAC

As many as 13 candidates filed their nominations for the December 10 biennial election to the State Legislative Council from Karimnagar Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) on Tuesday, the last day for filing of nominations, taking the total number of candidates who joined the fray to 27.

The TRS candidates, former MP L. Ramana and the incumbent MLC T. Bhanu Prasad Rao, submitted their nomination papers to Collector R.V. Karnan, who is the Returning Officer, at the Collectorate here on Tuesday afternoon.

In an unexpected move, TRS local leader and former Karimnagar Mayor S. Ravinder Singh filed his nomination from the Karimnagar LAC as an Independent candidate on the last day of filing of nominations.

In Khammam, Congress fielded R. Nageswara Rao from the Khammam LAC. Mr. Rao accompanied by a host of district Congress leaders filed his nomination at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

TRS candidate Tata Madhusudhan filed three sets of nomination papers on Tuesday afternoon. Independent candidate K. Sudha Rani also entered into the fray from Khammam LAC by filing her nomination papers on Tuesday.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 26.

The biennial election for 12 MLC seats from nine LACs, including Adilabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy, is scheduled to be held on December 10.