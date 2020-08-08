12th Guinness Record for GITAM student, parents

GITAM University B.Tech final year CSE student Shivali Johri Srivastava and her parents Kavita Johri Srivastava and Anil Srivastava jointly secured their 12th Guinness World Record for the largest display of 1,993 origami maple leaves.
This is also the highest number of Guinness records held by a single family in Hyderabad. Earlier, the family secured 11 Guinness World Records for the largest display of 1,251 different handmade paper dolls, 7,011 uniquely quilled flowers, handmade paper quilled dolls of 2,111 different varieties, origami whales of 3,501, origami penguins of 2,100 and 6,132 origami citrus fruits inflated lemons, 6,001 origami whales, 2,500 penguins, 1,451 origami maple, 2,200 quilled dolls and 9,200 origami fish.
