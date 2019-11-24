Telangana

12,000 medical posts to be filled soon: Etala

The government has decided to fill up 12,000 posts in the Medical and Health Department to provide efficient medical services to the people of Telangana, said Health Minister Etala Rajender.

Participating in the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting in Karimnagar town on Sunday, the Minister said the government is taking all measures to strengthen government hospitals to provide quality medicare on par with private hospitals. “We are increasing the government hospitals’ strength and ensuring that doctors are available in all the hospitals along with the equipment and para-medical staff,” Mr. Etala said.

‘Gain patients confidence’

He advised the government hospitals’ medical fraternity to gain patients’ confidence by providing proper them medical assistance. “We would soon construct a new government hospital building with state-of-the- art technology in Karimnagar town,” the Minister said.

“The government is committed to providing free education and health care to the people,” he said and added it they had set up over 700 residential schools in the State to provide quality education to poor students. Rajya Sabha member V.Lakshmikantha Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar, ZP chairperson K. Vijaya, Joint Collector G.V. Shyam Prasad Lal, CEO Venkat Madhava Rao, and others were also present.

