12.91 lakh applications received for 17, 516 police and other uniformed jobs  

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has received 12.91 lakh applications from 7.33 lakh candidates for recruitment to 17, 516 posts in Police, Fire Service, Excise, Transport, Special Protection Force and Jails departments. The board is the recruiting agency for the six departments.

In all there have been 2, 76, 311 applications (21%) by women candidates.

The percentage of maximum applications of 22.44% was by candidates from Scheduled Castes, followed by (20.97%) Backward Classes-D and (18.60%) Scheduled Tribes. Together, 51% of the applications were by candidates belonging to BC and 41% by SC and ST.

TSLPRB, releasing details of the 25-day application process on Friday, stated that the online mode of receiving applications has been satisfactory.

On average, each candidate has submitted 1.76 applications. A break up of the applications filed showed a maximum 52% candidates had submitted only one application, while 29% made two and 15% of them made three applications.

The 17, 516 posts include 16, 929 police constable level vacancies in the six departments. The majority of 15, 422 posts were for Police with 541 sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector level posts and 14, 881 for constable level.

Candidates’ enthusiasm in the recruitment process was also visible, as 25% of the applications were completed in the first nine days, and about 75% was achieved in the next 10 days.

Noticeably, the maximum 33% of the candidates figured from five districts — Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam and Suryapet. And the least of 7% was noticed from districts of Mulugu, Asifabad, Bhupalapally, Narayanpet, Jangaon and Sircilla.

In fact, the process attracted about 1.4 lakh more candidates, after the government notified age relaxation of 3+2 years, over and above the maximum age limit prescribed in the recruitment rules.

The TSLPRB comparing its previous recruitment in 2018, said the current exercise witnessed 80% more applications and included two more departments — Prohibition & Excise and Transport. The recruitment also features State and local cadre types, such as revenue zones and police zones, compared to State, zone and district cadres four years ago.

Telugu first

While only 0.2% of the total candidates had opted to appear for the exam in Urdu medium, Telugu was the choice of medium of examination for the majority 67% applicants. About 32% applicants have opted to give the exam in English medium.

Preliminary written Test

As stated by the Board, tentatively, the preliminary written test for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub-Inspector of Police and equivalent posts, for about 2.5 lakh candidates, will be conducted on August 7.

For Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable, about 6.6 lakh candidates, the preliminary written test would be conducted on August 21.