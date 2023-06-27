ADVERTISEMENT

 ₹1,279 cr. transferred under Rythu Bandhu on Day 2

June 27, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Investment support transferred to over 39.54L ryots with 38.42L acres landholding in two days

The Hindu Bureau

An amount of ₹1,278.6 crore was credited to the bank accounts of 16,98,957 landholding farmers on the second day of investment support disbursement under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the current kharif season on Tuesday.

According to officials, the total amount disbursed in two days has reached ₹1,921.18 crore for a total of 39,54,138 farmers for a landholding of 38.42 lakh acres.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said along with 24×7 free power to agricultural pump-sets, water for irrigation without any cess, assistance given under Rythu Bandhu had helped a green revolution in the State. The assistance given at the commencement of every crop season had also helped the farmers with every acre of arable land under cultivation.

The agriculture sector was set to undergo further transformation with the establishment of food processing industries which would also help the farming community get better returns for their produce.

Agriculture was the top priority for the State Government and it would continue remain so in the years to come, the Minister noted.

