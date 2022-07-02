12,750 posts to be filled up in Health dept.: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has announced that as many as 12,750 posts in the Health department would be filled up shortly and the notification would be issued soon.

He said that the notification was already issued for 1,326 posts.

Participating in a Doctors’ Day programme at Siddipet town on Friday night, Mr. Rao recalled the services rendered by Dr. B.C. Roy as the Chief Minister of West Bengal and paid rich tributes to him.

The Minister said that the government has been taking steps to improve the infrastructure in hospitals and now, it was the turn of doctors to create confidence among people so that they come to government hospitals for treatment.

“Let us join hands in improving the health sector in the State and help it reach the top. Government hospitals are being developed on a par with private hospitals. About 36% patients are coming to government hospitals, and 843 varieties of drugs are being made available at hospitals,” said Mr. Rao, adding that PG medical seats were increased to 1,100 from 531 and would be increased further to 2,500 in the next two years. Similarly, MBBS seats were increased to 2,790 from the existing 700 and would be increased to 5,200 in the next two years, he said.