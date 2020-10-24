1,273 COVID-19 cases detected in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,273 COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total to 2,30,274. While 35,280 people underwent tests, results of 1,088 were awaited. Five more persons who contracted COVID-19 have died.

The new 1,273 cases include 227 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 104 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 102 from Rangareddy,76 from Nalgonda,75 from Khammam. The lowest of three cases were recorded in Narayanpet, seven in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Of the 35,280 people who got examined, 33,103 underwent tests in government facilities, and the remaining 2,177 opted private labs. From March 2 to October 24, a total of 40,52,633 samples were put to test. The State crossed 40 lakh tests on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 19,937 are active cases, 2,09,034 have recovered, and 1,303 people have died. As on Friday, 16,809 were either under home or institutional isolation. The recovery rate in the State is 90.77%.

At the 61 State government hospitals, 4,721 oxygen beds and 1,115 ICU beds were available on October 23. And in case of 228 private hospitals, 3,048 oxygen beds and 2,305 ICU beds were vacant.