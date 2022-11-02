₹1.27 crore seized from two-wheeler rider

The Hyderabad police on Wednesday seized ₹1.27 crore from a two-wheeler rider near Liberty junction in Narayanaguda police station area.

The Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) sleuths intercepted a two-wheeler at Liberty the previous day. The bike rider K. Phani Kumar Raju was found carrying ₹1.27 crore in the vehicle.

When questioned, Raju reportedly told the officials that he was a collection agent for one person Manne Srinivas. “Raju said that he collected ₹70 lakh from Srinivas and ₹57 lakh from another person C. Vishwanath Chetty and was proceeding to deliver the money to a customer unknown to him,” Task Force DCP Radha Kishan Rao said.

Based on his confession, the other two persons were picked up. All the three were handed over to Narayanaguda police for further investigation. The police are yet to ascertain the source of the cash and where it was being taken to, though it is suspected to be part of a Hawala transaction.