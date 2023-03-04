12.61L tonnes custom milled rice of 2021-22 rabi still due from rice millers

March 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation has asked the rice millers in the State to supply the entire quantity of due custom milled rice (CMR) to Food Corporation of India (FCI) by the month-end and it is possible only with supply of at least 50,000 tonnes rice a day.

At a meeting with district managers of Civil Supplies Corporation held here on Saturday, Chairman of the Corporation S. Ravinder Singh stated that the FCI had extended the deadline for supply of CMR pertaining to the last rabi season and not for the recent kharif season. There was no hope for extension of deadline for the kharif CMR, he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the Corporation authorities’ negligence and lethargy of the millers in timely supply of CMR to the FCI, Mr. Ravinder Singh said the delay in supply of CMR on part of the millers was burdening the Corporation with additional interest on money borrowed for paddy procurement. The Corporation would repay the loans after getting the payment from FCI in lieu of supply of CMR.

CMR dues to FCI

The Chairman explained that a total of 12.61 lakh tonnes of CMR pertaining to the 2021-22 rabi season was due from the millers till date. It includes 6.64 lakh tonnes boiled rice and 4.51 lakh tonnes raw rice to FCI and 1.46 lakh tonnes raw rice to the Civil Supplies Corporation. The CMR dues to FCI were 11.15 lakh tonnes and it had to be supplied by the month-end.

Stating that time was very short for supply of the entire due quantity of CMR to FCI, the Corporation Chairman said it would be possible only if the millers supplied at least 50,000 tonnes every day. He told the authorities to ensure that the CMR was supplied in due time by keeping in mind that one shift of milling every day would enable production of 45,000 tonnes of CMR.

He sought to know what was the problem in supply boiled rice to FCI although one could consider some issues in giving raw rice. Gaps in supervision by the authorities was clearly visible in the millers’ failure to supply CMR to FCI in time, he felt. Against supply of 95,000 tonnes of boiled rice from Suryapet only 31,000 tonnes was supplied so far.

Mr. Ravinder Singh noted that CMR pendency was also high in Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Peddapalli districts.