125 kg ganja seized near Hyderabad; two held 

September 06, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Madhapur special operations team and the Kollur police on Monday arrested two persons from Amravati in Maharashtra near Outer Ring Road limits for alleged possession of ganja. The police seized 125 kg of the contraband in 63 packets from the duo.

DCP Gone Sandeep told the media on Tuesday that Karthik Ravi Kiran Deshmukh (24) and Kamal Sanjay Sirsath (23), both drivers, and one ‘Raja bhai’, all from Amravati, purchased the ganja from Rajesh Patnayak of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.

The drivers set off with the ganja in an SUV whereas the third person left for Amravati by train. The two were passing the Kollur ORR limits when they were arrested.

