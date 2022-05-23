1.24 lakh metric tonnes of paddy yet to be shifted to mills

As a result of delays in procurement of paddy at procurement centres a farmer tries to dry his paddy harvest on the outskirts of Hyderabad even as threat of untimely rains looms large. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

May 23, 2022 19:57 IST

Farmers yet to be paid ₹2,390 crore for the produce; procurement moving in slow pace

Paddy procurement has been moving in slow pace in the State due to various reasons, including that of lack of space in mills.

The government proposed to open 6,808 paddy procurement centres (PPC) across the State out of which 6,512 were opened as on May 20, while 345 were already closed as the procurement was over in some places.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Total paddy purchases is reported to be 24.60 lakh MTs out of which 23.36 lakh MTs was shifted to mills while another 1.24 lakh MTs was still at PPCs, including Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) and primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS).

Some 3,96,625 farmers had sold their produce at PPCs whereas names of 2,36,093 farmers were entered into online procurement management system (OPMS) and 1,35,070 farmers were paid amount for their produce. Total purchase value of paddy was put at ₹4,813.86 crore and value of millers acknowledged was mentioned in (OPMS) as ₹2,524.86 crore. Funds released to districts stood at ₹2,421.8 crore.

The amount yet to be paid to farmers is reported to be ₹2,392.06 crore as per purchase value whereas as per OPMS it was only ₹103.06 crore.

So far 6,15,12,275 gunny bags were utilised and another 4.79 crore gunny bags were ready for use, according to official records.

“Some millers are creating problems in lifting the paddy that was ready at procurement centres. They are not engaging required number of hamalis to lift the paddy as a result loading and unloading has become a problem. This was yet to be sorted out to ensure speedy movement of the harvest. Administration has to act fast to save produce of farmers that is hit by untimely rains taking place at several places,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.