122 test COVID positive in Telangana

Two more patients succumb to virus

Telangana recorded 122 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 6,72,489. While 25,847 samples were tested, results of 730 were awaited. Two more COVID patients died.

The new 122 cases include 46 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and 10 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in ten districts.

From March 2, 2020, to November 5 this year, a total of 2.77 crore samples were tested and 6,72,489 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,764 were active cases, 6,64,759 have recovered, and 3,966 died.

Regarding vaccination against COVID, 2.31 crore people took the first dose and 1.03 crore took the second dose.