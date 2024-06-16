GIFT a SubscriptionGift
122 fake doctors exposed in Khammam

Published - June 16, 2024 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have identified 122 fake doctors operating in Khammam district.

Ten teams, consisting of 30 members, conducted inspections at various first aid centres and unlicenced clinics in the district on Saturday.

The inspections were carried out in Khammam Urban, Rural, Kusumanchi, M Venkatayapalem, Nelakondapalli, Konijerla, Mudigonda, Vaira, Tallada, Enukuru, Julurupadu, Kallur, Kothagudem, Sujatha Nagar, B.M. Banjara, Raghunadhapalem, Karepalli, Mulkalapalli, Tekulapalli, Kamepalli, Yellandu, Mucharla, and Thimmarao Peta.

Cases will be registered under National Medical Commission (NMC) Act Sections 34 and 54.

Chairman of TGMC Mahesh Kumar said that these fake doctors were using Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) and Paramedical Practitioner (PMP) boards and administering antibiotics, steroids, and painkiller injections without any medical qualifications.

TGMC Vice-Chairman Srinivas said that legal action will be taken against fake doctors who were exploiting the needs of poor people without any medical qualifications.

TGMC Ethical Committee Chairman Kiran Kumar said that illegal operations, such as clandestine abortions and high-dose steroid injections for knee pain, were being conducted at so-called first aid centres.

