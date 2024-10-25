1,200 students take part in Open House by Cyberabad police

Over 1,200 students from various schools, junior colleges and NCC units across five zones of the Cyberabad commissionerate participated in the Open House programme organised by the Cyberabad police to educate students about policing and public safety.

A wide variety of weapons, including light machine guns, advanced rifles and bomb detection devices were on display at the event. Police officers and bomb disposal teams demonstrated their weapons while sniffer dogs showcased their ability to detect explosives. A band drill was also conducted while the mounted police performed horse-riding demonstrations.

Cyberabad Women and Child Safety Wing DCP Srujana Karnam inaugurated the event which was organised as part of the ‘Police Commemoration Week’. Alongside excelling in school, students must also be well informed about societal issues and understand what a police station is and how it operates, the official said while addressing the students.

This event allowed students to engage with the police, deepening their understanding of law enforcement and raising awareness of public safety measures. It came as a significant move to improve community-police engagement, particularly with the younger generation.