GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,200 students take part in Open House by Cyberabad police

Published - October 25, 2024 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1,200 students from various schools, junior colleges and NCC units across five zones of the Cyberabad commissionerate participated in the Open House programme organised by the Cyberabad police to educate students about policing and public safety.

A wide variety of weapons, including light machine guns, advanced rifles and bomb detection devices were on display at the event. Police officers and bomb disposal teams demonstrated their weapons while sniffer dogs showcased their ability to detect explosives. A band drill was also conducted while the mounted police performed horse-riding demonstrations.

Cyberabad Women and Child Safety Wing DCP Srujana Karnam inaugurated the event which was organised as part of the ‘Police Commemoration Week’. Alongside excelling in school, students must also be well informed about societal issues and understand what a police station is and how it operates, the official said while addressing the students.

This event allowed students to engage with the police, deepening their understanding of law enforcement and raising awareness of public safety measures. It came as a significant move to improve community-police engagement, particularly with the younger generation.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.