120 tonnes of PDS rice seized

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 07, 2022 18:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Zaheerabad police seized 120 tonnes of PDS rice in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

According to Circle Inspector T. Bhupati, based on a tip off, police conducted raids and confiscated four lorries at Kohir and three lorries at Chiragpally that were transporting PDS rice collected in Hyderabad and surrounding areas and were going to Karnataka and Gujarat.

The lorry drivers were arrested and were being questioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those behind the illegal transport would be nabbed soon. The drivers were hired by some middlemen or agents.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Chiragpally Sub-Inspector Kashinath and Kohir Sub-Inspector Suresh were part of the raid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app