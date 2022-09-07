Telangana

120 tonnes of PDS rice seized

Zaheerabad police seized 120 tonnes of PDS rice in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

According to Circle Inspector T. Bhupati, based on a tip off, police conducted raids and confiscated four lorries at Kohir and three lorries at Chiragpally that were transporting PDS rice collected in Hyderabad and surrounding areas and were going to Karnataka and Gujarat.

The lorry drivers were arrested and were being questioned.

Those behind the illegal transport would be nabbed soon. The drivers were hired by some middlemen or agents.

Chiragpally Sub-Inspector Kashinath and Kohir Sub-Inspector Suresh were part of the raid.


