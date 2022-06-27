120 students taken ill after food poisoning at Siddipet

All of them are out of danger

As many as 120 students studying in the minority residential girls high school at Siddipet took ill on Monday evening. Many of them were shifted to the government hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

According to sources, after having lunch in the afternoon, some students started vomiting and had loose motions . For some time the issue was kept a secret and they tried to hush it up. However, as the situation went out of control, the students were shifted to government hospital for treatment.

On coming to know of the incident, Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao spoke to the hospital authorities and directed them to extend best treatment to the students. Officials informed the Minister that the condition of all students was under control and there is no need to worry.

While directing the school authorities to submit a report on the food poisoning, the Minister appealed to the patents not to worry about the students as all of them are safe.