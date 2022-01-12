120 students and faculty of IITH test COVID positive, kept in isolation

All of them are having mild symptoms

As many as 120 students, including two faculty of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), located at Kandi in Sangareddy district, tested positive for coronavirus and they are being kept in isolation. All of them are having mild symptoms.

Confirming this, an official from the IITH informed The Hindu that the spike in cases was not a sudden development and for the past few days, the numbers are increasing. It was reported that after recent admissions of students in the first year, the number of cases have increased. However, from where the Covid-19 virus entered the campus is not clear. Those who tested positive are being kept in isolation on the top floors of their respective accommodations, so that they do not come into contact with other students and staff members. Regular medical check-up is being conducted on them and the health staff are attending to them.