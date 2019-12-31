12-year-old student killed as lorry rams school auto

A 12-year-old boy died when a lorry rammed an auto-rickshaw carrying eight schoolchildren near Uppal crossroads on Tuesday morning. A few more schoolchildren, including victim Avanth Kumar’s elder brother Vedanth Kumar, received injuries.

The auto was coming from a bylane to avoid traffic on the main road, leading to Uppal crossroads. The lorry, which was on the main road, rammed the auto and the three-wheeler fell to a side.

The Uppal police said Avanth fell out of the three-wheeler and the auto crashed on him, resulting in his death on the spot. Vedanth suffered injury to the collar bone and the head. He was admitted to a private hospital in Boduppal. Family members said his condition was stable. A few more children who received minor injuries were discharged after treatment.

The police launched an investigation to ascertain who was at fault. They were also looking into the question if the lorry was overspeeding. Uppal sub-inspector M Anantha Chary said cases under IPC Sections 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (Rash Driving) were booked. Police said lorry driver Mallesh was absconding.

Students of the Osmania University staged protest at the private school located in Hubsiguda street number 8, stating that the school administration had not taken due care though they charged exorbitant fee.

Distraught family

Avanth’s father Santosh Kumar was devastated over loss of his younger son. The family stays in Kalyannagar in Uppal. Mr Santosh Kumar works as a conductor in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s Chengicherla depot. The accident occurred about 10 minutes after the two brothers left home for the same schoool.

Mr Santosh Kumar was working on the morning shift when he received the tragic news. The victim’s mother Jyothi was inconsolable.