12-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs

A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on the Musi riverbed in the city on Thursday morning.

Syed Sufiyan, a resident of Kulsumpura, was fishing in the Musi near Kesari Hanuman Temple when a pack of stray dogs pounced on him and mauled him to death.

The incident took place around 11.30 a.m. Passers-by heard the boy’s screams and chased away the dogs. However, he received deep injuries and died on the spot.

“Sufiyan left his house after 10.30 a.m. for fishing, which was his favourite hobby,” police said. A case was registered and the boy’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.