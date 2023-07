July 03, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Twelve students from Manoor Government High School got admissions in IIIT. According to headmaster Nagaram Srinivas, students K. Narasimha Reddy, Jadav Mohan, Matham Shiva Kumar, N Ankusha Reddy, P Swathi Reddy, T. Sirisha, B. Murali Karthik Reddy, Mohd. Vasim, B. Vasantha, K Sandhya, M. Shiva Kumar and B Ashwini got admissions for the year 2023- 24 in IIIT.