12 students completed graduation in Abacus in Telangana

As many as 12 students of SIP Academy have graduated in Abacus by completing Grand Module C (11 th level). It took them about three and a half years to complete it. Apart from this, 11 children completed their advance level 4, received medals and certificates while 44 others got performance awards. Southend Park Welfare Association president Ramesh, Secretary P.T. Reddy and SIP Academy East Telangana Area Head G. Sridhar were present.