12 sentenced to jail for drunken driving

SIDDIPET

16 March 2021 21:43 IST

Siddipet Principal Judicial First Class Magistrate Kiran Kumar imposed seven days’ imprisonment and ₹ 2,000 fine for 12 persons who were caught for drunken driving .

According to D. Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, these people were caught at Narsapur Chowrasta, MPDO Chowrasta and Rajiv Rahadari three days ago and breath analyser test was held for them. They were presented before the court and awarded punishment by the Judge. Mr. Davis said that vehicle checking will be conducted every morning and evening and those caught in drunken driving cases will be sent to jail. He said that action will also be taken against those not wearing helmets.

Advertising

Advertising