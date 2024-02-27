12 SCR staff get ‘safety’ awards

February 27, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has presented ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards to 12 employees for having shown alertness and dedication to the duty over the zone during a safety review meeting held at Rail Nilayam on Tuesday.

The employees belonged to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, points man, key/gate man and track maintainers, among others, belonging to Secunderabad Division (3), Hyderabad Division (1), Vijayawada Division (3), Guntakal Division (2) and Nanded Division (3) for showing alertness and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions.

The GM congratulated the awardees and stated that these awards will motivate other employees to work sincerely with devotion towards safety, which will help the railways for safe operation of trains. Later, he conducted a detailed review of the safety of train operations calling for more surprise inspections to ensure alertness and avoid untoward incidents.

Regular counselling sessions for all field level staff, including loco pilots, track maintainers, guards etc., should be done, he said. Additional GM R. Dhananjayulu and other senior officers were present, said a press release.

