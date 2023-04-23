12 outsourced staff sacked for procuring poor quality fortified rice

April 23, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) has terminated the services of 12 outsourcing employees for colluding with rice millers for procuring sub-standard rice for the fortified fine rice scheme, for supply to mid-day meal, welfare hostels and residential educational institutions and also the regular public distribution system.

Chairman of the Corporation S. Ravinder Singh held a meeting with the officials of marketing, procurement and PDS wings here on Saturday and cautioned them against any lacunae in sourcing fortified fine rice.

He brought to the notice of the officials of the three wings of TSCSC about a series of complaints being received on the quality of rice being issued. He asked the 96 regular technical assistants of the corporation, outsourced and retired employees of TSCSC and FCI who are playing a critical role in the procurement of fortified fine rice and rice for PDS to be cautious in their work.

The TSCSC Chairman said rice millers in eight districts were directed to supply replacement rice in lieu of the sub-standard rice supplied as part of the 75 consignments of fortified fine rice and regular rice for PDS. He stated that the millers were told to supply replacement rice within 45 days.

“It is a serious warning to all the employees and rice millers to correct their course and also their errant activities and be vigilant in future. The management won’t buck to any external pressure and influences,” Mr. Singh, said.

The Corporation is procuring 65,000 tonnes of fortified fine rice a year for its supply to schools, welfare hostels, residential schools and colleges and anganwadis.