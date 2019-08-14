12 from TS get President’s Police Medal

Two senior police officers from Telangana were awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 10 police personnel with Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of Independence Day-2019.

Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy, Additional DGP, Grey Hounds, and T Prabhakar Rao , IGP, Intelligence, were awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to Ramesh Maddula, commandant, Mohd Ghouse Mohiuddin, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ragiri Bala Rangaiah, DSP, Kanchi Balarami Reddy, DSP, Yarlagadda Rambabu, assistant commandant, A Venkata Ramanaiah , inspector, Shaik Abdul Sattar, inspector, Guttula Madhusudhan, assistant sub-inspector, Nadikude Hanmanth Goud, head constable, and T Venkateshwarlu, head constable.