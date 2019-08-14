Telangana

12 from TS get President’s Police Medal

more-in

Two senior police officers from Telangana were awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 10 police personnel with Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of Independence Day-2019.

Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy, Additional DGP, Grey Hounds, and T Prabhakar Rao , IGP, Intelligence, were awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to Ramesh Maddula, commandant, Mohd Ghouse Mohiuddin, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ragiri Bala Rangaiah, DSP, Kanchi Balarami Reddy, DSP, Yarlagadda Rambabu, assistant commandant, A Venkata Ramanaiah , inspector, Shaik Abdul Sattar, inspector, Guttula Madhusudhan, assistant sub-inspector, Nadikude Hanmanth Goud, head constable, and T Venkateshwarlu, head constable.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2019 11:31:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/12-from-ts-get-presidents-police-medal/article29095024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY