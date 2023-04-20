12 cricket bookies taken into custody

April 20, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Medchal zone raided two places and collectively nabbed a gang of 12 cricket bookies for organising and running a betting racket during the ongoing IPL 2023 matches. Officials seized ₹50 lakh in cash, five betting boards, eight laptops, 62 mobiles, 20 smartphones, one tablet, four television sets, one router, and four cars, all worth ₹1.41 crore, from the gang.

Both the raids were conducted in Petbasheerabad.

In the first raid, Muthina Vasanth Kumar, 42, Ponduri Venkat Sai, 28, Kalidindi Venkata Ramaraju, 41, and Kruthiventi Ramesh, 34, were nabbed, while in the second raid, Chittibomma Karthik, 32, Badam Veeresh, 37, Bandari Shiva Kumar, 37, Middela Manoj Kumar, 40, Chintala Venkata Padma Chandra Mohan Rao, 43, Chandrapati Satish Kumar, 30, Manne Sathyanarayana, 31, and Patapati Ravi Varma, 30, were apprehended.

The absconding bookies were identified as Ayyappa alias Manikanta, Kumar, Pandu, Sk Jilani and Prabhakar, said Medchal zone DCP G. Sundeep.

“Be vigilant about the mobile apps like Bet 365, MPL, Betway, Dream Guru, My 11 Circle, Bet 365, Coral, Bwin, 777 Bet, Dafabet, Winner, Cricket Betting 2020, Just Bet, Betfred, and Lotus Cricket Line. There is scope for cyber theft of data of bank accounts and personal data, which may result in unauthorised money transfer and blackmailing using personal photos, data etc. It is learnt that due to loss of money in betting, and to repay the bookies, the victims are taking hand loans, and selling property,” said the official, adding that any information about betting and other related information may be shared to Cyberabad Police Whatsapp number: 9490617444.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is cracking down upon the hoardings advertising about cricket betting apps, springing up in all nooks of the city.

A statement from the wing on Thursday has urged people to alert about such advertising hoardings in any area of the city.

On Wednesday, the EV&DM wing employees pulled down betting app hoardings from Punjagutta, Begumpet, and Secunderabad, officials informed.