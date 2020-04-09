The State government has identified 12 containment clusters as part of efforts to combat coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said people who are residing in these clusters are advised not to come out of their houses while outsiders/others would not be allowed to visit these areas. The government has initiated steps like barricading wherever necessary in these identified areas and a special number would be allocated to those who are inside to convey their problems.

The Chief Secretary, accompanied by DGP M. Mahender Reddy and senior officials, visited Mallepally areas in Khairatabad zone to inspect the implementation of lockdown in these areas.

Urging people to voluntarily support the government for the steps initiated to contain COVID-19, he directed the GHMC Commissioner to nominate a nodal officer to monitor the implementation of the containment rules. The zonal and deputy commissioners of the corporation should also ensure that the government’s directions are being implemented in toto.

Appreciating people for supporting the government’s decision to impose lockdown, he requested them to stand by the government in the coming days too.