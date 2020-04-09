‘Monitor containment clusters in districts’

The State government has directed the District Collectors to take all measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for protecting the safeguarding the people in the districts.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted video-conference with the District Collectors on Thursday to discuss the measures taken in the light of government’s decision to identify containment clusters to check the spread of the virus. The meeting also deliberated on the condition of people in government quarantine, surveillance of those sent to home quarantine and relief measures taken for the migrant labour in different districts. The District Collectors were directed to open control rooms and publish pamphlets in local language with instructions that should be followed in the containment clusters. The Chief Secretary directed the District Collectors to ensure that every household in the containment clusters is checked twice daily and suspected cases identified should be referred for treatment immediately.

No person should be allowed to move in the barricaded area and steps should be taken to spray disinfectants twice a day in the containment areas. Foreign returnees and people belonging to other States who do not have homes to take shelter should be allowed to stay in the government quarantine. Any violation of rules by the persons in home quarantine should be dealt with strictly. In addition, officials should take steps to deliver essential commodities at the door steps of people residing in the containment clusters. Surveillance by local teams, particularly of the home quarantined people, was of utmost importance to ensure that they do not violate the laid down norms.